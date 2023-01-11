Eric Church Coming Back to South Jersey This Summer, Win Tickets

The one they call Chief is coming back to South Jersey!



Eric Church will be playing the Camden Waterfront (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion) on Saturday, August 26th. It's being called The Outside Revival Tour and will feature special guest Whiskey Myers.

Tickets for Eric Church are scheduled to go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Before they go on sale, you'll have your first chance to win tickets Monday, January 16th on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna on Cat Country 107.3.

Eric Church is currently climbing the charts with his latest hit, "Doing Life With Me." He has a long string of hits, including "Springsteen", "Hell of a View", "Talladega", and "Drink in My Hand."

Church was most recently in South Jersey last summer when he played the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach.

Whiskey Myers is a country group originally from Texas.

