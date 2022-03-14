Even More Possible Sightings Of Cougar In Galloway Township

Is there something to this? Could there really be a cougar lurking in the woods of Galloway Township?

We'll start out by pointing out that there have been no official reports of any kind about cougars from local police or wildlife officials.

There definitely are though, people seeing - and hearing - something.

*Or are they? More on that later.

It was two weeks ago that a Galloway Township woman reported seeing a cougar as she was walking her dog on Seaview Avenue in the township.

Since then, we received several reports of encounters by other people over the years.

Within the last few days, we've received even more reports of possible cougar sightings or possible encounters.

On Friday, March 11, I received an email from L. (we're protecting the person's privacy):

"I was driving last night around 10pm and turned off Jimmie Leeds Rd on to 4th Ave. it was foggy but up ahead it looked to be a low to the ground blonde in color animal running across the street into the woods. It was larger then any dog and moved different from that of a deer. It was so scary. Wanted to share because I have a toddler and outdoor cat that I am fearful for if there is in fact and this was what I am 90 percent sure I saw."

This email from D. was received on March 6:

"I saw the article about a cougar sighting in Galloway Township and thought I would email you. About 6-8 weeks ago I was driving to my parents house in Dennisville NJ on Route 347 I saw what looked like a cougar on the side of the road. I can’t be 100% sure but I was definitely a large cat of some sort. It was not a deer as it had a long tail."

This email from O. was received on March 4:

"I saw one a few years ago near Wells Mills north of Galloway. It was feeding on a dear. It was 100% mountain lion. Larger than the dear it was eating. I was told “there may be a few escaped pets”. I believe there are more than a few in the pines now.".

In addition to these, we've received emails from several people mentioning sounds they heard in their area, that are out of the normal.

So, what's the deal? Is something really out there? Again, no official word from anyone.

Now here's where the big * comes in:

We did talk to the woman who originally reported seeing a cougar while walking her dog. (That's our interview with her above.) I believe she does believe think she saw a cougar.

Here's the thing, though. At least one person has, I believe, tried to trick me with a story. Over this past weekend, I received another report of a sighting in Galloway. This email, though, had a photo - reportedly taken by someone who was with the person who emailed me. I ran a quick Google Lens scan on the photo --- and it identically matched a photo published in 2011. The photo was not taken in Galloway Township, even though the writer claimed it was, just the other night.

So, what is going on? We really don't know, do we?

