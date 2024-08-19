Resident Spots Mountain Lion Near Woods in Montville, NJ

Are there cougars or mountain lions in New Jersey?

The official word from the State of New Jersey is "no", but more and more residents are saying yes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Mountain lion spotted in Monvtille, New Jersey

Over the last couple of years, we've published dozens of reported eyewitness accounts of big cats in New Jersey. While most of the sightings have been in the northern parts of the state, there have been reports from South Jersey as well.

The latest person to come forward with a sighting is "B" from Montville.

B says she saw a young cougar about six weeks ago walking along some woods at the back of her property.

She says the animal was not young, not fully grown.

"I went directly to my computer to see what animal it may have been other than a mountain lion", says B. "I was convinced that is what I saw! I called my local police and reported what I saw. I was told it was a bobcat and we have a few in town. So I looked up 'bobcat' and knew it was truly a mountain lion."

B says over the years she's seen many animals in her backyard, including bears of all ages. "I am a lover of animals and feel really special to have seen this wonderful cat."

B says that as she watched the animal, she had never thought to run for her phone and try to snap a photo.

READ MORE: Mountain Lion Eyewitness Accounts in New Jersey



Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Encounter close to an earlier report of mountain lion

B's sighting is about 40 miles from another mountain lion sighting that happened in last June. That eyewitness also claims to have seen a mountain lion close to some woods in Frankford Township. Read that story here.

We'll continue telling the stories of people in New Jersey seeing these animals. If you've had an encounter, please email me: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Awesome VRBO Rental in Sea Isle City Check out this perfect VRBO in Sea Isle City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly