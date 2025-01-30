New Jersey Resident Captures Mountain Lion on Camera in Backyard

I've been writing about mountain lion sightings in New Jersey for the last few years.

Dozens and dozens of residents from throughout the state have reported being eyewitnesses to a mountain lion or cougar. (The names "mountain lion" and "cougar" are pretty interchangeable. The animal is also similar to the Florida panther.)

Many of these stories can be found here.

Up until now, we really haven't received a real clear, no-doubt about it photo from any witnesses.

Up until now.

Photo snapped in witnessed backyard

I was contacted recently by a lawyer for a resident in Califon, New Jersey. Caifon is in Hunterdon County. He says his client took the above photo on August 24, 2024, in his backyard on Fairmount Road East.

So, is it a mountain lion?

It's certainly a cat of some sort. My only question is the tail. The angle of the photo makes it hard to see the true length of the tail. Mountain lions usually have long tails.

What do you think? Mountain lion? Maybe bobcat?

The lawyer who contacted me says another client - in Mahwah - also had a mountain lion in her backyard. She could not snap a photo, but she reports that "her mountain lion" did have a long tail. Mahwah is in Bergen County.

Again, clearly, this is the best photo of a mountain lion in New Jersey (or is it?) that I have seen.

More witnesses

My email box regularly receives sighting reports from residents all across the state. Have you seen something? Got a photo or video? I'd love to her your story: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com

More eyewitness accounts follow. Keep scrolling.

