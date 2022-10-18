Ex-NFL Player Pleads Not Guilty to Dragging Naked Woman in Casino

A former NFL star who is facing a charge of assaulting a woman this summer in Tropicana Atlantic City appeared via video Monday to plead not guilty.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Frank Gore appeared virtually in Atlantic City Municipal Court from his Florida-based attorney's office.

As I told you In early August, TMZ was the first to report that court records showed former NFL running back Frank Gore dragged a naked woman by her hair in the hallway of the 59th floor of the Tropicana Casino's Havana Tower.

TMZ quotes the court documents saying "Gore 'forcibly' gripped the woman by her hair ... before 'violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.'"

The former NFL running back was charged with assault after Atlantic City Police were called to Tropicana at 8:11 am Sunday, July 31 to follow up on a reported domestic violence incident.

Police found a 28-year-old woman from Miami, FL. talking with hotel security. The woman did not show signs of injury and no complaints were filed at the time, according to police.

However, after an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence dispute.

Municipal Judge Billie Moore scheduled a hearing on the charge for Feb, 27 after the woman involved in the case failed to appear in court on Monday. If the complainant fails to appear at that time the charge against Gore will be dismissed.

Gore, 39, best known as a star running back for the San Francisco 49ers, is thought of as one of the greatest NFL running backs ever, with the third most rushing yard of all time, over 16,000 in all.

He played 16 seasons with five NFL teams, including the 49ers, Colts, Bills, Dolphins, and Jets, and reached the Pro Bowl three times. After retiring from the NFL in 2020, Gore boxed professionally for a short time.

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV