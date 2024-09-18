Facts: Is New Jersey Getting Ready to Dump Daylight Saving Time?

Pop Quiz -- Is it Daylight Saving Time when we set our clocks forward, or when we set them back?

Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring (usually March) and ends in the Fall (usually November.)

Here's when to change your clocks

Daylight Saving Time ends early, on Sunday, November 3rd. At 2 am, clocks will go back one hour to 1 am.

It's Spring forward, Fall back.

According to TimeandDate.com, it was Benjamin Franklin who first proposed Daylight Saving Time in 1784.

The United States actually started using Daylight Saving Time (DST) in 1918. The USA is one of about 70 countries that use DST - although not all of our country observes it.

Will the USA dump Daylight Saving Time?

There has been a movement in this country to eliminate changing the clocks twice a year. If enacted, the move would make our time more of a permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Already 19 states have passed resolutions to end seasonal time change and at least nine states are considering the idea.

Here in New Jersey, according to WCNC.com, a bill has been introduced locking in DST full-time. That legislation, though, is pending, with no action soon expected.

As it now stands, even if a state agrees to "Lock the Clock", US Congress must make the final decision.

Time will tell, so to speak.

PS. It's always Daylight Saving Time and never Daylight Savings Time. (No "s".)

