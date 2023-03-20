Four people, including three police officers, were sent to a hospital Sunday evening following a fatal house fire in Ocean County.

The blaze broke out just before 7:00 on Heron Street in the Cedar Glen West section of Manchester Township.

Arriving officers with the Manchester Township Police Department, "observed the residence to be fully engulfed in flames."

Residents from an adjoining quadplex and surrounding buildings were quickly evacuated.

Upon arrival, officers were told by a family member that another family member was still inside of the burning home. Officers attempted to make entry into the residence where they were met by heavy smoke and heat and they were unable to get in the home to rescue the resident inside.

​As a result of attempting to get inside the home, three police officers and that family member were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Heron Street in Manchester Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

As of Monday morning, the cause and origin of the fire are unknown. The identity of the person who died in the fire has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ocean County Fire Marshall continue to investigate this incident.

