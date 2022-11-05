Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey.

24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

From October 2020 through February 2021, Larbi engaged in a string of jewelry store thefts in multiple states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry.

Alleged incidents

On October 28th, 2020, Larbi entered a jewelry store in Marlton and asked to look at two engagement rings. Larbi then took two rings that were left on a counter and took a ring from the store employee’s hand and ran out of the store. The value of the three stolen rings was $77,420. Larbi then traveled with the rings across state lines to Philadelphia.

On November 2nd, 2020, Larbi entered a jewelry store in Haddon Heights. After asking to see jewelry, he forcibly took a box containing diamonds valued at $97,829 from the store employee’s hands and fled to Philadelphia.

On January 11, 2021, Larbi entered a jewelry store in Blackwood and stole two rings valued at approximately $8,500 before fleeing to Delaware.

On February 6, 2021, Larbi entered a jewelry store in Clifton, NJ, stole two rings valued at approximately $15,600, and fled to Bronx, NY.

Each count of interstate transportation of stolen goods is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $250,000 fine.

Larbi made an initial appearance on November 3rd before a U.S. magistrate judge in Trenton federal court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

