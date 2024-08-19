Did Wawa Steal Sandwich Idea from Local Sandwich Shop?

Did Wawa steal the idea for one of their iconic sandwiches from another place?

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash loading...

Delaware shop has been selling this sandwich since the 1970s

Back in 1976, the Wilmington, Delaware-based chain, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop introduced The Bobbie to the world.

According to their current menu, The Bobbie includes, "slow-roasted turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing and mayo."

The Bobbie sells hot and cold versions of the sandwich.

Mitt Romney Campaigns In Six Swing States On "Every Town Counts" Bus Tour Getty Images loading...

What does Wawa sell?

If The Bobbie sounds familiar, it's probably because it's almost identical to Wawa's fall favorite, The Gobbler!

The Gobbler is usually only available around Thanksgiving, but it too includes turkey, stuffing, and mayonnaise. The Gobble also includes cranberry sauce.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

Was it a steal?

So, did Wawa steal the idea for The Gobbler from Capriotti's

Does it really matter where they got the idea? Can sandwich ideas really been stolen? I mean every sandwich shop in America has some form of an Italian sub!

Let's just get along and continue to enjoy good food - whoever's idea it was!

Check out some great sandwiches below - signature sandwiches from every state. (By the way, New Jersey's signature sandwich is the Italian sub - click here to find the best.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker