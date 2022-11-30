A few concerts have announced that are coming to Atlantic City in 2023. The Adjacent Festival featuring Blink 182 will make its way to the beach next Summer on Memorinal Day weekend. The TidalWave Music Festival will be back on the beach in Atlantic City August 11 - 13.

Now we have some of the acts for the Bamboozle Festival, which was previously announced to be held May 5 to 7, 2023 for the events 20th anniversary.

The event will feature Limp Bizkit along with Rick Ross, rapper Yung Gravy, EDM's Steve Aoki, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Boys Like Girls and Finch are among the many acts that will be on hand at Bader Field that weekend.

The website mentions that their are three more "headliners" that are "coming soon"and mentions that Phase Two will be announced soon.

The event is a three-day music festival, that has been on hiatus for 10 years, last being held on the beach in Asbury Park. The event has attracted some of the top punk, emo acts play in the state of New Jersey.

There will be no tickets sold for the event, which will operate solely with BAM NFT Event Ticketing which you can read more about here.

If you are a local band interested in playing at the event, you can inquire by applying through The Break Contest .