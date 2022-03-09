Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has admitted to unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple guns.

28-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in the business of dealing in firearms, as well as one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office said,

"Ianncelli and his conspirator, Jessy Hill, agreed to purchase firearms in Georgia and transport them for resale in New Jersey. On Aug. 12, 2021, Hill purchased 11 firearms from a licensed dealer in Georgia. Hill falsely indicated during the purchase that she was the actual buyer/transferee of the firearms even though she was purchasing the firearms for others."

Officials say Ianncelli and Hill drove a car containing those guns from Georgia to Gloucester County where it was stopped by police. Those 11 guns were seized as was ammunition and a 12th gun with a defaced serial number that Hill purchased a week earlier, according to Sellinger.

The count of being a felon in possession of a firearm carries up to ten years in prison. The charge of conspiracy is up to five years behind bars. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12th.

Hill is charged by complaint with the same conspiracy and the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.