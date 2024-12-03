Pitman, NJ, Home To Be Featured On ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight

Who doesn't love Christmas lights? If you ask me, it's one of the holiday's simplest pleasures. There's no way I can stare at the beauty and glow of the Christmas tree and not feel a rush of joy.

The joy that all families feel when they drive around town to look at all the Christmas lights during the holiday season is unmatched. For some people, it's a yearly tradition. People dress their kids in their jammies, load them up in the car, and head out to take in all the holiday wonder.

NJ's Best Holiday Light Display

Some displays are so huge that they've basically morphed into full-blown holiday walk-throughs! One such South Jersey light display SO awesome that it's headed to your TV! Frostland Village, believe it or not, is a family home right in Pitman, Gloucester County. Just type in "23 Euclid Avenue" into your GPS and it's a straight shot from almost anywhere in South Jersey.

This address might just boast the most beautiful light display in all of the Garden State. It's so great that it caught the eyes of the folks over at The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC. They shared the news to Instagram that they'll be featured in the episode set to air on Thursday, December 12th.

The lights are up and the home is ready for visitors. The holiday season started for Frostland Village on November 29th. You and your family will get the chance to experience it for yourselves from now through January 5th.

For even more info about Frostland Village 2024, click HERE.

