National Pancake Day 2026 is happening Tuesday, March 3rd, and yes, you can get free pancakes at IHOP for one day only.

If you needed a sign to treat yourself, this is it. On Tuesday, March 3rd, head to IHOP between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to score a FREE short stack of their classic buttermilk pancakes. No catch, no coupon... just all that fluffy, golden goodness.

How to Get Free Pancakes At IHOP On March 3rd

Scoring a short stack is simple. You're going to walk into any participating IHOP location on National Pancake Day and ask for the free short stack. That’s three of their famous buttermilk pancakes served up fresh. While the pancakes are free, donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charity partners are encouraged.

You can do something sweet and give back at the same time.

Blueberry Pancakes Photo by @nikldn on Unsplash loading...

Why South Jersey Loves National Pancake Day

There’s just something elite about a free breakfast on any day, isn’t there? Whether you're heading in before work, making it a mid-day brunch break, or doing a casual pancake-for-dinner situation (highly recommend), this deal is top-tier.

IHOP’s buttermilk pancakes are basically comfort food royalty. They’re soft, fluffy, and dangerously easy to inhale in under five minutes. Pair them with coffee and call it self-care. That’s what I’m doing to do. It’s the best kind of comfort food.

Canva Canva loading...

Pro Tips Before Free Pancakes

Go early if you can. This is one of IHOP’s busiest days of the year. Expect a little wait during peak breakfast hours. Bring friends. Bring family. Bring your stretchy pants, for sure.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 3rd. Free pancakes only come around once a year. There’s a short stack at IHOP with your name on it.

Here Are the 15 Places to Get the Best Pancakes in South Jersey Pancakes are a breakfast staple and here are some places to get the best in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca