South Jersey is full of accolades. From the amazing beaches, miles of boardwalk, great food and more from Brigantine down to Cape May, many national lists seem to include our regional as best of the best.

Atlantic City makes another list as one of the best places to travel in 2023 according to Forbes Magazine.

“Atlantic City is set to have a banner 2023 and I will be a frequent visitor,” says Andrea Doyle. America’s Playground (as this beachside city is called) has seen significant reinvestment into the destination over the last several years, including multi-million dollar hotel renovations, game-changing restaurants and all-new attractions.

In addition to beaches, boardwalk, casino gaming and nightlife that Atlantic City offers, the writer is also excited about the brand new production of “The Hook” this summer at Caesars, the $55 million rebrand and remodel of Borgata’s Water Club and the Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City, which will be the largest indoor waterpark in the country.

You can turn Atlantic City and the surrounding areas into a week long adventure. Visit the city and take advantage of everything it has to offer and take a drive down Ocean Drive and check out some great food stops down the entire shore line.

You can check out waterfront dining in Cape May county, check out a seafood restaurant for dinner, or party the night away in the AC, which was just named the No. 2 party city in the USA.

Don't like any of these ideas, here are 25 more!

There is so much to do in Atlantic City and even more things are coming for the summer of 2023!