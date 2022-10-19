Former Atlantic County, NJ Teacher Charged with Sex Contact with Multiple Students

BrianAJackson

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A former television sports anchor and teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology was charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with several students.

The investigation began when a student at the school in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton reported several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, officials said. The Special Victims Unit eventually revealed “multiple complaints” from other students, prosecutors said.

The prosecutor’s written announcement did not say when or where the criminal conduct took place.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday at his Galloway home and was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday morning whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to his Linkedin page, Thompson taught TV and media production classes. Stare payroll records show he started teaching in September 2018 but Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said Thompson is no longer teaching at the school.

Prior to teaching, Thompson was the sports anchor for Atlantic City TV station WMGM NBC 40.

Thompson previously worked part-time for a Townsquare Media radio station but is no longer an employee.

Filed Under: Atlantic County, crime, Hamilton (Atlantic), Mays Landing
Categories: New Jersey News, News, South Jersey News
