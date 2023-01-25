Former Ocean City Lifeguard Indicted for Sexual Assault

Almost two years after sexual assault allegations first appeared on social media concerning members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced a grand jury indictment of Jonathan Howell.

Howell, 41, of Marmora, was indicted Tuesday by a Cape May County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, one count of sexual assault in the second degree, one count of official misconduct, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell is no longer a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol. He was still a math teacher at Pleasantville High School when he was charged on June 2, 2022.

In recorded interviews conducted during the investigation, claims of sexual harassment, sexual comments and contact, sexual assault, providing alcohol/controlled dangerous substances to minors, and failure to properly address complaints were reported, according to authorities.

Jonathan Howell was repeatedly named throughout this investigation as someone who engaged in this behavior.

Most of the females that came forward were juvenile lifeguards at the time they encountered Howell. His position as senior lifeguard gave him authority over them, authorities said.

In the summer of 2017, investigators allege that Howell provided alcohol to a 16-year-old female and later sexually assaulted her. At the time, Howell was a senior guard who supervised the victim, the affidavit stated.



