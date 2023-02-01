Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant

Have you heard of Donkey’s Place?

It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years.

They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly.

Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

That victory has earned The Eagles a trip to the Sunday, February 12, 2023, Super Bowl versus The Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at all 3 Donkey’s Place restaurants:

Donkey's Place Camden via Facebook.

Donkey's Place Medford via Facebook.

Donkey's Place Mount Holly via Facebook.

Seth Joyner was an 8th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1986. He was the 208th overall pick in the draft.

Joyner was actually cut in training camp by The Eagles, but, they re-signed him later in the season.

Joyner played for The Eagles from 1986-1983. Joyner was also ousted for The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos.

He was a member of the 1998 Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos.

Joyner was known for his combination of speed and strength and he as was selected as an NFL All-Pro recognition for 1991, 1993, and 1994 seasons.

He is presently a professional football television analyst for FS1 and on Eagles Pregame and Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

