Former Phillies Shortstop Jimmy Rollins has a Message for Phillies Fans

The Phillies come from behind win over the Miami Marlins and their ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara has social media buzzing on Wednesday night.

Alcantara, a favorite to win the N.L. Cy Young award was dealing, cruising along with a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth when the Phillies bats came to life.

The team put together four straight singles, and six hits in the inning against Alcantara, scoring three runs to win the game 4-3.

While social media was buzzing after the win, the ballpark had only 23,021 fans sitting in the seats (well to be fair, they were very loud and standing for most of that eighth inning).

With 20,630 empty seats, former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins went to Twitter to ask where the Phillies fans are.

"Still seeing too many empty seats at the Bank though. Where are the sellouts that get the bank rocking and make Philadelphia the best sports town in the world," Rollins asked.

The tweet sparked a ton of responses ranging from:

Price of the tickets

Cost of taking a family to a game with parking and food prices outrageous at Citizens Bank Park

How good the TV presentation is for games now

The lack of homegrown talent on the roster.

The fact that they are beating teams like Washington and Miami

The weather

I'm not sure what the reason is, price would likely be the one thing that is a viable excuse for me. If you can't afford to go, you simply can't afford to go.

However, families seem to be at the ballpark. It's the young generation, that typically doesn't care as much about discretionary income, that seems not to be going to the ballpark as they did from 2007-2011 when Citizens Bank Park was the place to be.

Ashburn Alley used to be the place to be, the place to be seen, the place to party. I'm sure it will fill up as the season goes on and you can expect to see a full house in the month of September, as long as the team is still in their current place in the standings.

The Phillies rank 15th in the league in attendance with 28,703 coming to the ballpark nightly, which ranks behind teams like Milwaukee, the Angels, and Colorado.