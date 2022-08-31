Formerly Popular Hotel And Waterpark To Reopen In Mt. Laurel, NJ

Good news for families who will soon need to save some winter-friendly day trips in the back of their minds for a rainy day. With summer coming to an end, this piece of information truthfully could not have come at a better time for families in the South Jersey region.

Do you remember that hotel and waterpark combo that was located right off of Route 73 in Mount Laurel? If it rings any bells for you, the place is right near Miller's Ale House in Burlington County and was frequented by families young and old quite often until they closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort were perfect for families that wanted to enjoy a mini getaway, especially during the colder months of the year. There was something for everyone there. Not to mention, it was relatively close to Philadelphia, with a few shopping malls and outlets, among other excursions. News broke this week that the resort will soon open its doors once again. This time, NJ.com reports, it'll be under new ownership.

Apparently, The Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Resort were bought out by the new owners in 2021 for a whopping $13 million. Reportedly, they don't expect to open up to full capacity once they're back up and running, but at least 100 rooms will be available for the initial relaunch. No date has yet been announced, though, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Everything we know about the reopening of the resort can be found HERE.

Source: NJ.com

Exclusive First Look at New Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City Here is your first look at the Island Waterpark coming to Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be the largest indoor waterpark in the world.

16 LAST MINUTE END OF SUMMER FUN NJ WATERPARKS