Gabby Barrett returned to American Idol for the second time this season to perform solo and with contestant Emyrson Flora, who was eliminated after making to the Top 10.

Barrett opened the back-to-back performance with her latest single, "Pick Me Up." Her husband and fellow Idol competitor Cade Foehner accompanied her on guitar, also singing backup. She then segued into a duet with Flora. The two sang Barrett's No. 1 hit "The Good Ones."

Barrett — who placed third on Season 16 of American Idol — previously joined Season 20 as a mentor for the Top 14. That episode aired on April 24.

The "I Hope" singer was one of several former contestants who returned to the reality singing competition as mentors this season: Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Chayce Beckham also made appearances. Outside of country music, Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard and David Cook also served as mentors on what turned out to be a very star-studded season.

Since her time competing on the reality singing competition, Barrett has released two singles with "I Hope" in 2019 and "The Good Ones" in 2020. Both went No. 1. She's also won several awards, including two American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards and one ACM Award. Barrett even hosted the 2022 ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen.

Earlier this year, the Munhall, Penn., native released "Pick Me Up." The music video for the song stars both Barrett and her husband, Foehner. The two competed against one another in 2018 while simultaneously falling in love. In addition to a daughter, Baylah, 1, the pair recently announced they are expecting their second child, a son, later this year.