A Galloway man now potentially faces life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2019.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's office says on Thursday, a jury found 29-year-old Shamar Scott guilty of killing Demond Tally on Presbyterian Avenue in Atlantic City in February 2019.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Atlantic City Police Department led to Scott being charged in April 2021.

A jury found Scott guilty on the following charges:

  • First-degree murder
  • First-degree conspiracy to commit murder
  • Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun
  • Second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose
  • Second-degree possession of a firearm by a convicted person

In addition to Scott, Steven Martinez and Deshawn Hose are also charged with participating in the conspiracy to murder Tally. Those cases are pending trial.

The count of first-degree murder could send Scott to prison for 30 years to life. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5th.

For the pending trials, the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

