Get a Sneak Peek at the Ocean City, NJ Summer Concert Series

Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Did you realize that it's been almost a century since music lovers have been enjoying concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier?

The Music Pier was completed by the summer of 1929 and with band concerts every afternoon and evening, it was the entertainment center of the resort, according to Shore Local News.

Here's a list of the first concerts to be announced for Ocean City this summer. Check Ticketmaster for the availability of tickets and keep checking back for added shows!

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and a limited number of tickets for all shows will be available at the Music Pier Box Office by cash or check only at a later date. If you have questions regarding tickets, fees and shows, please email BRE Presents (the Concert Promoter) at info@brepresents.com or call 856-429-6100.

Aimee Mann plus Jonathan Coulton

Ocean City Music Pier

Monday, July 31 – 7 pm

On sale Thurs, Feb 2 @ 10 am

The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute

Ocean City Music Pier

Monday, August 21 – 7 pm

On Sale Thu, Feb 2 @ 10 am

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Bad All Over The World – 50 Years of Rock

Ocean City Music Pier

Monday, August 28 – 7 pm

On Sale Thu, Feb 2 @ 10am

