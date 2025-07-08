Classic Country Music Takes Center Stage In Ocean City, NJ, This Summer
A night of classic country music is headed to Ocean City this summer. You're definitely not going to want to miss this one.
If you’re a die-hard country fan and a South Jersey local, get ready.
An unforgettable night of country music is headed straight to the iconic Ocean City Music Pier, and it’s going to be epic.
Whether you're a longtime fan of country music or just looking for something different to do at the Shore, this show promises to be one of the hottest summer concerts at the Jersey Shore.
Celebrate 70 Years Of Country Hits Live On The Ocean City Music Pier
This night will guarantee beautiful tributes to country legends and modern chart-toppers alike.
Expect powerhouse performances honoring country heavyweights like Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, and more all right on the boardwalk in Ocean City.
From the honky-tonk sounds of the 1950s to today’s radio favorites, this is gearing up to be the ultimate country music celebration.
When And Where: All The Concert Details You Need
Mark your calendar for July 20th, 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.
If you’ve never been, it’s a super special, one-of-a-kind venue with unbeatable boardwalk views and incredible acoustics.
Whether you're local to Cape May County or road-tripping from Philly, this is worth the trip.
Tickets Going Fast, Here’s How to Grab Yours
I wouldn’t wait to score tickets if I were you. This is a show that EVERYONE will want to see.
Tickets are available now HERE.
With the big-name tributes scheduled and that epic beachfront setting, I’d bet this show is expected to sell out.
Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood