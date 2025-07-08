A night of classic country music is headed to Ocean City this summer. You're definitely not going to want to miss this one.

If you’re a die-hard country fan and a South Jersey local, get ready.

An unforgettable night of country music is headed straight to the iconic Ocean City Music Pier, and it’s going to be epic.

Whether you're a longtime fan of country music or just looking for something different to do at the Shore, this show promises to be one of the hottest summer concerts at the Jersey Shore.

OCNJ Music Pier To Host Epic Country Night

Celebrate 70 Years Of Country Hits Live On The Ocean City Music Pier

This night will guarantee beautiful tributes to country legends and modern chart-toppers alike.

Expect powerhouse performances honoring country heavyweights like Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, and more all right on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

From the honky-tonk sounds of the 1950s to today’s radio favorites, this is gearing up to be the ultimate country music celebration.

New Study Says Going To Concerts Actually Extends Your Life

When And Where: All The Concert Details You Need

Mark your calendar for July 20th, 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier.

If you’ve never been, it’s a super special, one-of-a-kind venue with unbeatable boardwalk views and incredible acoustics.

Whether you're local to Cape May County or road-tripping from Philly, this is worth the trip.

Tickets on sale for OCNJ country night

Tickets Going Fast, Here’s How to Grab Yours

I wouldn’t wait to score tickets if I were you. This is a show that EVERYONE will want to see.

Tickets are available now HERE.

With the big-name tributes scheduled and that epic beachfront setting, I’d bet this show is expected to sell out.

