Popular Taylor Swift Music Show Returning to Ocean City (But Not Taylor Swift)
Taylor Swift's music is coming to the Ocean City Music Pier this summer.
Her music - not her.
The show sold out three times last summer, it'll probably sell out this summer too.
Let's sing Taylor
The Ocean City Music Pier has announced its 32nd annual Summer Concert Series, and "Let's Sing Taylor: An Unofficial Live Band Tribute" is taking place on Monday, July 28th.
Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, February 6th at 10 am via Etix.com.
With the success of Taylor Swift and her music, this show is almost guaranteed to be very popular.
A full schedule for Ocean City shows
Several other shows are planned for the Ocean City Music Pier this summer, including four shows by the Beach Boys, on June 23rd and 24th.
Other shows include:
- June 30th: Killer Queen - A Queen tribute show
- July 14th: The Wailers
- August 18th: The Orchestra - Starring former members of ELO and ELO Part II
It's possible more shows could be added to the schedule in the upcoming months.
History of Ocean City Music Pier
Construction of the Music Pier began in 1928. It opened with a special dedication on July 4, 1929.
Many renovations and upgrades have taken place over the years, including improvements in lighting and sound. Air conditioning was added to the building in 1993, according to ocnj.us.
Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman