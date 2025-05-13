Holy Moly!

How often did someone tell you, "Do the right thing"?

A New Jersey Lottery player decided to take the high road and immediately won One Million Dollars!

Finding money and not keeping it

New Jersey Lottery officials are telling the amazing story of their newest lottery millionaire. It happened on April 30th at the Phillipsburg Paul Mart in Warren County.

If you've ever heard the phrase, "Don't take the money", you're going to like this one. The phrase means that if you come across unknown money, you shouldn't take it, because it's obviously not yours.

Lottery officials say one of their players, whom they aren't identifying, walked into the store with the intent of buying some lottery tickets. Before getting to the counter, the man spotted a $100 bill on the store's counter. Rather than grabbing it for himself, he asked, "Did somebody leave this here?"

When no one answered "yes", he asked the store clerk for an envelope and suggested the store put it away for "lost and found." He later said, "Everybody's saying 'just keep it." He said, "I feel that if you take something that's not yours, you will never get your own. Everybody there looked at me like I was nuts."

Scoring One Million Dollars in the New Jersey Lottery

Once the clerk took the money for the lost and found, the man purchased three lottery tickets. He scratched them in the store, and one of them was worth $1 million!

"You won the golden ticket", said the clerk. He certainly did!

That's karma. Good karma.

