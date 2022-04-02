Governor Phil Murphy Flips New Jersey the Bird

A good idea done in fun, or just stupid?

Let us know in the poll at the bottom of this story.

Get our free mobile app

As part of April Fools Day, our beloved Governor, Phil Murphy, decided he would play a trick on the state, the country, and the world, by announcing that he's changed the state bird to the middle finger salute.

Say what?

Yep, Governor Murphy went there.

There's always been a joke that "the official bird of New Jersey is the middle finger", but Murphy officially pulled the trigger with his April Fools Day Joke:

So, there it is! Your tax dollars at work!

So, what did you think of Governor Murphy's joke? Let us know!

But first, here's an American Goldfinch, the real New Jersey State Bird:

Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash loading...

10 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.