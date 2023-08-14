Great tavern in a quiet NJ town
New Jersey is an incredible state because of how different things are from north to south Jersey. You get the hustle and bustle up north, and you get the peace and quiet down south (for the most part.)
It can be a true culture shock when going from one to the other.
But if you do find yourself around the South Jersey parts, you absolutely need to check out Tara's Tavern.
It's located at 1 Cookstown New Egypt Road in North Hanover, New Jersey. Burlington County for those not familiar.
Here's how their website describes some of their food:
"All of our dishes are homemade and prepared fresh to order. If you would like something that is not on our menu, please ask! We will do our very best to accommodate your special requests."
They even accommodate special requests! I know many places will likely not do that.
Their service is prompt and very pleasant. It's got your typical pub-style food that I know I always seem to be craving. I hope that's not just a me thing!
When I went there this past weekend I ordered the mushroom and swiss burger which was amazing. I've also had a loaded cheesesteak there and a crispy chicken wrap. All have been great every time I've gone.
You can see the inside of the place is rather dimly lit which makes for a really cool feel on the inside.
I went in the middle of the day so the place wasn't packed, but trying to get in here at night is not easy. They get crowded.
They also have an outdoor patio seating in the back that makes for a great summer dining spot. Tara's Tavern has it all.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
