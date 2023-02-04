Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon Saturday Morning

Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning.

Police say the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack.

Police say they responded to the store just before 10am, finding the injured woman who was rushed to the hospital. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and there was no connection between the two people involved.

The victim has not been identified. There is no word on her condition.

Police say they were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect nearby. Jason C. Wedderburn, 33, of Absecon was arrested without incident.

Police credit Shoprite employees with tending to their injured co-worker until help arrived, and with quickly communicating with police officers.

Wedderburn has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 609- 641-0667.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department.

