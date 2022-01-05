Hamilton Mall Closes Unexpectedly

The Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing closed its door unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon.

Mall management posted a message on Facebook at about 4:30 pm Wednesday saying they apologized for having to close early unexpectedly and that they hoped to reopen by Thursday afternoon but to check back for updates.

Unfortunately, Hamilton Mall had to close early unexpectedly. We hope to open by tomorrow afternoon. Check back here for future updates. We apologize for any inconvenience.

People commenting on Facebook said they found the Mall's doors locked and there was a note on the door saying they were closed but offering no explanation.

There was speculation that there had been a water main break or a frozen pipe and a heavy police presence was noticed around the mall, but there was no confirmation of that situation.

Some commenting online criticized Hamilton Mall for being vague about reopening plans as workers wondered about their Thursday work schedule.

By 6:30 pm, it became apparent that some electrical issue was affecting the local business complex surrounding the mall. Businesses such as Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Bob's Furniture and Planet fitness were also closed and the traffic light near the mall was on flash.

