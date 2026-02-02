Here's a thought: If you're driving a hot car - a stolen car - it might be a good idea to not get stopped for a traffic violation.

And, in case you do get pulled over, make sure you have proper documentation for the car. That is proper documentation that actually looks like real documentation.

An Atlantic City man has learned this lesson the hard way.

Atlantic City Man Caught Driving Stolen Car, Shows Fake Document

Atlantic County Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man got into trouble back in 2023 when he was pulled over by Absecon Police near Route 30 while he was driving a Toyota Echo.

When officers pulled over Terry Fletcher, 59, they noticed that affixed to the car was a fake registration. Fletcher claimed that he bought the car that way.

He also didn't have any paperwork from Toyota showing that he had purchased the car.

Strike that, because apparently, he did have something.

He handed to officers a folded up piece of paper. When officer opened it, they found the words, "Bill of Sale" handwritten on the paper. Nothing else, just those words. Handwritten.

Oops!

Police also discovered the car had been hot-wired, and stolen from Ohio.

Mays Landing Police Department (Township Of Hamilton) - 1 Township Of Hamilton Police Department | Canva loading...

Not Terry Fletcher's First Mistake

Besides the car snafu, Mr. Fletcher made another bad judgement call in 2023. A few months before his car arrest, Fletcher was caught on camera throwing a large rock threw a glass window at Helzberg Diamonds in Mays Landing.

Now, we can tell you that Terry Fletcher has pleaded guilty to Criminal Mischief (for the rock-throwing), and to Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle (for the car).

Sentencing is set for May 8th.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

