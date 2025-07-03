The Macy's store at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, New Jersey, was hit by at least one burglar early Wednesday morning, and the person got away with a lot.

Police are investigating.

Chris Coleman

Macy's at Hamilton Mall hit by burglary

Hamilton Township Police say it appears a lone suspect broke into the store at around 2:30 am Wednesday. Their investigation revealed that one person, wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a motorcycle-type helmet, broke a number of glass doors to gain access to the store.

Police say inside the store, the suspect opened up a jewelry display case and stole a number of jewelry items. While a list of what was taken is still being determined, it's estimated that the loss is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

If you have any information on the case, you're urged to reach out to Detective Gregory Blose at Hamilton Township Police: 609-625-2700 extension 542.

