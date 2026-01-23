A major snowstorm is on the way, and Mays Landing police want residents prepared before the first flakes fall.

With tons of lane miles to clear across Hamilton Township, officials say cooperation from residents can make a huge difference in how quickly and safely roads are cleared during and after the storm.

Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) maintains more than 300 lane miles, meaning plow trucks may need to pass your street multiple times. When snow spills off the plow, it often piles up at driveway aprons. That can be frustrating, but officials stress this is unavoidable and clearing it remains the homeowner’s responsibility.

Snowplow Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

Simple Snowstorm Tips That Actually Help

Residents are encouraged to place trash and recycling carts at the curb the night before pickup, then bring them in as soon as possible to prevent damage. When shoveling, push snow to the right side of your driveway (when facing the street) to limit how much gets pushed back in by plows.

Here’s another big one: don’t shovel or blow snow into the street. That snow can refreeze and create dangerous ice patches for drivers pulling out of driveways.

Snow-covered basketball hoop Photo by Xiaolong Wong on Unsplash loading...

Parking, Basketball Hoops, And Other Snow Hazards

If you can avoid street parking during the winter storm, do it. Cars left on the road slow plowing operations and often end up buried. Basketball hoops, cones, and other objects should also be removed ahead of time to prevent damage or delays.

Not every road in Mays Landing is maintained by the township. Some fall under Atlantic County or even the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Obviously, that can affect response times. Knowing who handles your road can save frustration during a heavy snowstorm.

Stay safe, stay alert, and enjoy the snow!

