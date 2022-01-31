Hamilton Township – Atlantic County – Lake Lenape Dam Public Meeting

The Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning, in collaboration with Hamilton Township, will hold a public information meeting on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the Lake Lenape Dam Rehabilitation and Spillway Reconstruction project.

The meeting is taking place at the Hamilton Township Municipal Building, 6101 Thirteenth Street, Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330.

Atlantic County’s design consultant will be making two presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The public will be able to pose questions at each of the public meetings noted above. The program ends at 7:30 PM.

The history of this dam is fascinating, dating back to the mid-1800s. It closed in 1940.

Hamilton Township took ownership of the dam in 1978. The County of Atlantic became a part-owner several years later in order to directly assist Hamilton Township financially.

The project includes improvements to the dam’s powerhouse, along with the overall rehabilitation of the aging dam.

Atlantic County and Hamilton Township are working with the Department of NJ Dam Safety, NJDEP, the State Historic Preservation Office, NJ Pinelands Commission, and others to assist with moving this project to ultimate completion.

The important information below was prepared by The County of Atlantic as follows:

Those interested may participate in-person (face masks required) or remotely by phone at 1-347-991-6404, Access Code 818 252 992, or by joining from a computer, tablet, or smartphone at www.townshiphamilton.com/live-meeting (speakers and microphone required, camera optional).

Anyone who is interested but lacks the ability to participate may contact Douglas DiMeo at dimeo_douglas@aclink.org or by calling (609) 645-5898.

The public may also submit written comments on the proposal up until 5 PM on Monday, February 28, 2022. Please address comments to Douglas DiMeo by email (as included above) or by hard copy to Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning, P.O. Box 719, Northfield, NJ 08225-0719, Attention: Douglas DiMeo.

