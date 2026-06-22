Manahawkin Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Atlantic City Expressway
A Saturday night crash on the Atlantic City Expressway resulted in a second accident that claimed the life of an Ocean County man.
The crash happened just after 10 pm, west of mile-marker 11.3 in Hamilton Township.
READ MORE: Another Successful Barefoot Country Music Fest and Looking Forward to 2027
READ MORE: A Review of Raising Canes Restaurant
Manahawkin man, 34, Killed in Expressway Accident
New Jersey State Police say a Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Joseph J. Pagano, Jr. of Manahakwin was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the west-bound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway.
An investigation determined Pagano pulled his vehicle to the side of the road and exited it. He then walked across two lanes of the Expressway and was struck by an SUV in the left lane,
Troopers say that following that accident, another vehicle struck that SUV.
As the result of the accident, Pagano sustained fatal injuries.
A total of five other people sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
SOURCE: New Jersey State Police
See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ
26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman