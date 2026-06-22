A Saturday night crash on the Atlantic City Expressway resulted in a second accident that claimed the life of an Ocean County man.

The crash happened just after 10 pm, west of mile-marker 11.3 in Hamilton Township.

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New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / Canva New Jersey State Police - Photo: NJSP / Canva

Manahawkin man, 34, Killed in Expressway Accident

New Jersey State Police say a Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Joseph J. Pagano, Jr. of Manahakwin was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the west-bound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway.

An investigation determined Pagano pulled his vehicle to the side of the road and exited it. He then walked across two lanes of the Expressway and was struck by an SUV in the left lane,

Troopers say that following that accident, another vehicle struck that SUV.

As the result of the accident, Pagano sustained fatal injuries.

A total of five other people sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

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