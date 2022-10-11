Authorities say a man from Hammonton who stole over a million dollars from a construction company that was owned by he and his brothers has been sentenced to five years of probation.

67-year-old Pat L. Christopher was charged with second-degree theft and third-degree tax evasion.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Christopher was a former co-owner of Christopher Construction Company, LLC. The victims, Dennis and Robert Christopher, are also co-owners of the business and are the defendant's brothers.

An investigation revealed that Pat Christopher, while working in his capacity within the business,

Stole in excess of $1.1 million dollars that belonged to Christopher Construction and its co-owners. Defendant reported that certain transactions were business expenses, when actually he doctored the company business account to pay his own personal credit card expenses without the co-owners’ knowledge. The defendant participated in this fraudulent practice for approximately ten years.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say Pat Christopher failed to report the additional income on his tax returns for five years.

In addition to the probation sentence, he was ordered to have no contact with his brothers and must pay restitution to the company, "upon a stock buyback transaction handled civilly between the defendant and the victims."

Dennis Christopher, who maintains possession and control of the company along with Robert, spoke at the sentencing and addressed the harm that the defendant caused to his business and their family.

33 Photos Show Just How Drastically Southern NJ Has Changed in 15 Years Here are 33 pictures of some drastic changes that have happened in South Jersey over the past 15 years.