Authorities in Atlantic County are asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday evening.

The Hammonton Police Department says the accident happened at around 7:20 on the White Horse Pike / U.S. Route 30 and Lakeview Drive.

According to officials, a vehicle observed leaving the scene is believed to be a white and silver 2013-2015 BMW 3-Series, 4-door sedan, and they believe it will have front-end damage, more specifically to one of its head or fog lights.

That vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on the White Horse Pike.

Police did not release any details on the pedestrian who was killed.

Anyone who may recognize this vehicle or assist in identifying the driver is asked to contact the Hammonton Police Department at (609) 561-4000.

