Hammonton, NJ, Police look for car in fatal hit-and run

Hammonton NJ Police Department - Photo: Hammonton PD / Canva

Authorities in Atlantic County are asking for help finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday evening.

The Hammonton Police Department says the accident happened at around 7:20 on the White Horse Pike / U.S. Route 30 and Lakeview Drive.

According to officials, a vehicle observed leaving the scene is believed to be a white and silver 2013-2015 BMW 3-Series, 4-door sedan, and they believe it will have front-end damage, more specifically to one of its head or fog lights.

White Horse Pike and Lakeview Drive in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps
That vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on the White Horse Pike.

Police did not release any details on the pedestrian who was killed.

Car wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Hammonton Police Department
Anyone who may recognize this vehicle or assist in identifying the driver is asked to contact the Hammonton Police Department at (609) 561-4000.

Car wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Hammonton Police Dept
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic County NJ News, Hammonton, Hammonton NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

