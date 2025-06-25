It’s officially summer here in South Jersey. We’ve got all the reason to celebrate! Late nights, late mornings, and no more homework

Every school across the region has wrapped up the 2024–2025 year, and now it’s time for some serious fun in the sun.

Think late-night sleepovers, backyard BBQs with friends and family, and chasing down the ice cream truck like it’s an Olympic sport. The kids have earned it, and honestly… so have the grownups.

Summer Has Arrived South Jersey

South Jersey’s Parents And Teachers Are All Ready For Summer

Let’s hear it for the incredible staff, teachers, and families who helped get us through another school year.

Everyone’s ready to trade early alarms and packed lunches for beach days and firefly nights.

You’ve put in amazing work. Now, it’s time to enjoy it.

Hammonton Middle School's Viral Conga Line

Hammonton Middle School’s Conga Line Summer Celebration

Over at Hammonton Middle School, the lunch ladies had a legendary surprise in store to celebrate the final day.

Instead of the usual cafeteria routine (lunch, clean-up, etc.), the school broke out into a full-on conga line. Yes, there’s video proof!

The students, teachers, and staff danced their way into summer to Gloria Estefan, and the energy was contagious.

A clip of the conga line hit Facebook and is already making the rounds. The Hammonton school system sure knows how to celebrate big.

Hopefully, summer 2025 will be one full of fun in the sun… and maybe a few more dance breaks.

Happy Summer, South Jersey!

