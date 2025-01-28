A man from Hammonton faces several years behind bars in connection to committing several crimes.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 54-year-old Victor Martinez pleaded guilty to the following charges:

First-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a person previously convicted under the No Early Release Act

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law

Third-degree unlawful possession of narcotics

Under a plea agreement, Martinez is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 10 years in state prison with five years of parole ineligibility.

Authorities say on February 29th, 2024, members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Egg Harbor City Police Department were conducting a narcotics investigation on London Avenue. Martinez was stopped and searched and inside of a backpack, cops found a Glock 9mm handgun with two extended magazines along with small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Victor Martinez of Hammonton NJ

A review of his criminal history revealed a prior conviction for second-degree robbery, which is a crime enumerated in New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, meaning he cannot legally own or carry a gun.

During his guilty plea, Martinez also admitted that before that arrest, he had been involved in two separate incidents in Egg Harbor City where he brandished a pocketknife during an argument and he obstructed police officers who were conducting a drug-related investigation.

After pleading guilty, Martinez was released over the state’s objection.

Sentencing is scheduled for sometime in March.