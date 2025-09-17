Another few cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Atlantic County. I always think of this as something that happens in other places, not in our backyard. However, every year there seems to be at least a few of these cases that happens to pop up.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health just confirmed it: mosquito samples from Hammonton and Corbin City have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

2 More Positive West Nile Virus Tests In NJ

It makes sense, though, since we just narrowly graduated from primetime for these little bloodsuckers. We shouldn’t see them much worse than we already have this year.

The county is on top of it, thankfully, with ground sprays and continued surveillance. But, we need to do our part, too.

West Nile Virus Detected In Corbin City and Hammonton Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash loading...

Stay Safe And Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

Here’s what the pros are saying. We need to get serious about protecting ourselves. The good news is, for most of us, symptoms are mild, if we even have them.

But, for anyone with a compromised immune system, it can get serious. There's even been one human case confirmed in the county already.

Since there's no vaccine or cure, it's all about prevention. First up, break out that bug spray. The CDC says to use products with EPA-registered active ingredients. Secondly, and this is a big one, we need to be our own mosquito police. Dump out any standing water. Potted plants, buckets, bird baths, all of it. They’re basically five-star resorts for mosquitoes to breed. Let's make sure our yards are not on their vacation list.

