We've had a string of really lucky lottery wins recently.

New Jersey continues to cash in.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps

In December, a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 came from Country Farms in Toms River on Route 70 and Whitesville Road.

Google Maps

A month earlier in November another $10k went out to a lucky Mega Millions player.

Those numbers were chosen at Silverton Pharmacy in Toms River.

Google Maps

October didn't disappoint.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought at ShopRite on North County Line Road in Jackson.

Google Maps

Life-changing money went out in September when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers making it worth half a million dollars.

$510,128 to be exact.

The winning ticket was purchased a Wawa on Brick Boulevard in Brick.

Google Maps

We said, "show me the money" in August.

Two lucky winners' numbers matched all Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn.

The two winners will split the $1,329,672.00 prize equally giving them $664,836 each before taxes.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at 7-11 on Main Street in Lanoka Harbor.

Google Maps

It was hot in July when one lucky ticket matched all five numbers for the Saturday, July 3 Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

That translated to a cool $100,000 payoff.

That winning ticket was sold at Shop Rite of Manchester on Route 70 West in Manchester Township.

That's six straight months of massive lottery winnings in Ocean County alone. It's time to make it seven.

Another winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery hit this past Sunday, January 2.

This time for $650,969.

Google Maps

It was purchased at Krauszer’s on Brewers Bridge Road in Jackson.

The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 13, 37, and 43. The XTRA was: 2.

By the way, the odds of winning this prize is just over a million to one.

The question now is who's going to hit it big next? We're on quite a roll!