Do you dream of buying a lottery ticket and winning a big cash prize?

Someone's dream came true the other day when they scratched off a New Jersey Lottery ticket with a pay-off of $100,000!

Winning ticket sold in Vineland, New Jersey

One lucky Cumberland County lottery player walked into the Walmart on Landis Avenue in Vineland and walked out $100,000 richer.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one player purchased a winning Money Rush ticket worth one hundred grand.

Lottery officials haven't identified the winner—we don't even know if the winner has come forward yet. Heck, we don't even know if the person who bought the ticket has scratched it off yet and knows that he or she has won all the money!

PRO TIP: If you recently purchased a lottery ticket at the Walmart in Vineland and haven't scratched it off yet, do it right now!

$10 million win in New Jersey last week

Lottery officials say 16 players won at least $10,000 in the New Jersey Lottery last week. Prizes ranged from $10,000 to $5 million. The $5 million instant ticket was purchased in Union County.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

