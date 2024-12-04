How often do you play the lottery? Admittedly, I play a lot more often now than I ever have before. The thing of it is, I have a bit more expendable income than I did, let's say, ten years ago.

I play the lottery sometimes, sure, but I can't retire from my winning just yet.... by any means.

As long as I stay here in the Garden State, I may have a decent shot at getting rich from either the Mega Millions or the Powerball. *Please, pleaseeeee, Lord, please!* 🙏

New Jersey's Massive Decade-Long Lottery Winnings

Just how lucky is the Garden State when it comes to the lottery making millionaires out of NJ residents? Apparently, incredibly so!

In order to determine which states have won the most lottery money over the last ten years, the folks from Legal US Poker Sites had to try and hunt down every recorded jackpot win from the past 10 years using both the Powerball and Mega Millions websites. They succeeded.



When it comes to dirty Jersey, we made out like bandits compared to the majority of other US states. We didn't win millions, but BILLIONS of dollars. That's billions with a "s".

According to the list of top 10 states in America with the most Powerball and Mega Millions wins, New Jersey comes in at number four! We're the state with the fourth largest lump sum of lottery winnings in the entire country.

So, just how much have New Jersey residents won from the MegaMillions and Powerball over the last decade?

$3,512,900,000! That's over three and a half BILLION dollars. Wild, isn't it?

Which state has won the most from the lottery?

