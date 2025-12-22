Doesn’t it feels like luck has officially moved into the Garden State? In case you haven't noticed, SO MANY people have been scoring big with the lottery in NJ lately. Another New Jersey Lottery player is waking up very happy after Saturday night’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing delivered a solid six-figure surprise.

Another Big Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Hits

A single Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers on Saturday night, locking in a $161,650 jackpot.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 12, 16, and 28, with the Xtra multiplier landing at 2. Not too shabby for a quick trip to the store.

According to NJ.com, this marks the second time the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot has been hit in just the past week. It’s the fifth jackpot win so far this month. That’s a wild streak by any standard, especially when you consider the odds of winning the jackpot sit at 1 in 1,221,759.

Lottery Ticket

Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?

For now, New Jersey Lottery officials haven’t disclosed where the winning ticket was sold.

Could it be South Jersey? Central Jersey? Somewhere up north? Until officials confirm the location, the guessing game is officially on.

Lottery Balls

$160k Could Offset The Crazy NJ Bills

Let’s be SO for real right now… New Jersey is VERY expensive these days. Between rent, groceries, gas, and just existing, even an extra couple hundred bucks feels like a win. So a $161,650 jackpot??? That’s life-changing money right there for a lot of folks across the Garden State right now. It’s a blessing, honestly.

With Saturday’s jackpot claimed, the Jersey Cash 5 prize reset to $150,000 for Sunday night’s drawing. If recent trends are any indication, luck might still be floating around New Jersey a little longer.

