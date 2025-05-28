Some pretty big news out of Pleasantville this morning. Unless you don't think $500,000 is anything to write home about.

If you actually said that, well, you're lying. $500k is a HUGE win.

Get our free mobile app

Somebody from P-ville just leveled up in a MAJOR way. They just snagged an epic $500,000 prize from the NJ Lottery. Yep, half a million dollars.

In this economy?? That's the kind of financial glow-up we've all been dreaming of.

READ MORE: Sky High Rent Makes It Almost Impossible For Potential NJ Homebuyers

$500,000 Lottery Winner In Pleasantville, NJ Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey's Lottery Winning Streak

It's not just Pleasantville that's feeling the lottery love this week, either. Believe it or not, South Jersey's been on a bit of a hot streak lately. In just the last week alone, three other people scored nice chunks of change throughout the region.

$150,000 winner hit big in Manahawkin with Jersey Cash 5

with Jersey Cash 5 Someone scored $20k in Cherry Hill

A $50,000 ticket was sold in Blackwood

Clearly, there's been a bit of lottery magic sprinkled across our corner of the Garden State. Hey, I say keep it coming!

$500k Lottery Winner In Pleasantville Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash loading...

$500k Winner In Pleasantville

Half a million dollars isn't a small sum. That's life-changing coin. Nobody needs to tell you how rough it's been for so many people lately. Between the grocery prices going through the roof, rent being sky high, and student loan repayment kicking back in, people are struggling.

Jersey ain't cheap, that's for sure!

A six-figure surprise like this means financial stability and a security blanket that most never think they'll ever see in their lifetime. It's nice to see someone local catch a break like this.

Who knows? Maybe next time, that winning lottery ticket will be yours!

10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour Nobody can survive on less than $60k a year in New Jersey anymore, so it's important to know which jobs you should be searching for that actually pay well. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal