Pleasantville Lottery Winner Just Scored $500,000 From A Gas Station
Some pretty big news out of Pleasantville this morning. Unless you don't think $500,000 is anything to write home about.
If you actually said that, well, you're lying. $500k is a HUGE win.
Somebody from P-ville just leveled up in a MAJOR way. They just snagged an epic $500,000 prize from the NJ Lottery. Yep, half a million dollars.
In this economy?? That's the kind of financial glow-up we've all been dreaming of.
South Jersey's Lottery Winning Streak
It's not just Pleasantville that's feeling the lottery love this week, either. Believe it or not, South Jersey's been on a bit of a hot streak lately. In just the last week alone, three other people scored nice chunks of change throughout the region.
- $150,000 winner hit big in Manahawkin with Jersey Cash 5
- Someone scored $20k in Cherry Hill
- A $50,000 ticket was sold in Blackwood
Clearly, there's been a bit of lottery magic sprinkled across our corner of the Garden State. Hey, I say keep it coming!
$500k Winner In Pleasantville
Half a million dollars isn't a small sum. That's life-changing coin. Nobody needs to tell you how rough it's been for so many people lately. Between the grocery prices going through the roof, rent being sky high, and student loan repayment kicking back in, people are struggling.
Jersey ain't cheap, that's for sure!
A six-figure surprise like this means financial stability and a security blanket that most never think they'll ever see in their lifetime. It's nice to see someone local catch a break like this.
Who knows? Maybe next time, that winning lottery ticket will be yours!
10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal