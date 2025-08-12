Some big wins in South Jersey from the New Jersey Lottery this week! Maybe next week, it'll be my turn? One can only hope, right? Still, congratulations to all this week's big winners!

No one can deny that it's been a very lucky week for South Jersey, and if you’ve been buying your tickets locally, this one’s for you.

Several big wins just dropped across Atlantic and Cumberland Counties.

$50K Double Play Win In Mays Landing

Mays Landing in Atlantic County just got twice as lucky. Two New Jersey Lottery $50,000 tickets hit big!

One sold at the Wawa on Route 50 and the other through the Jackpocket app. Both were from the Double Play drawing. Yep, that means someone walked into a Wawa for a coffee and left with a ticket worth 50 grand. Talk about a solid stop.

Quick Draw = Quick $15K At Hamilton News

Still in Mays Landing, another lucky player cashed in on the Quick Draw game, snagging a cool $15,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Hamilton News, proving once again that even the smaller games can make big dreams happen.

Vineland Scores $10K Win In 1,000,000 Spectacular

Not to EVER be outdone, a Vineland player scored $10,000 from the 1,000,000 Spectacular game! That lucky ticket came from Dollar Plus on Chestnut Avenue in Cumberland County. Not bad for a scratch-off, huh?

Here’s to South Jersey staying lucky! Whether you choose to hit up Wawa, your corner newsstand, or your favorite dollar store, keep those tickets coming. You never know when it’ll be your turn.

At least, that's what I keep telling myself.

