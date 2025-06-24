Big Money In Vineland! Liquor Store Sells $472,000 Winning Ticket
If you’re a frequent lottery player over in Vineland, maybe you’re that lucky someone just hit it big with the New Jersey Lottery!
According to the official NJ Lottery website, one very lucky ticket sold at Charlie’s Liquors on Gheysens Avenue scored a massive $472,388 win on June 19th.
They won big in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing.
The winner’s identity hasn’t been released yet, but whoever they are, they’re definitely waking up a whole lot richer this week.
Vineland's Lucky Lottery Spot
If you’ve ever grabbed a scratch-off or a Quick Pick from Charlie’s Liquors, you might want to start paying attention.
CLEARLY, luck lives there.
The store is located on Gheysens Avenue and just became the site of one of South Jersey’s biggest recent wins.
Honestly, it's a solid reminder to double-check those tickets. Whether you play every week or just once in a while, you never know when it might be your turn.
NJ Lottery Keeps Delivering for Locals
Jersey Cash 5 continues to be one of the most exciting draws in the state, especially for those of us in smaller towns like Vineland.
For one, the odds are better than big national games, and clearly, the payouts are nothing to scoff at.
Congrats to South Jersey’s latest mystery winner! Almost half a million dollars?? That’s a nice chunk of change!
If you’re reading this, we’re all (only slightly) jealous.
