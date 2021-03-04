People on a most-wanted list are individuals who found a way to evade law enforcement but are still very much as wanted and they are on this kind of list for different reasons.

In Ocean County, there are 11 particular individuals right now who are wanted for a variety of different crimes they allegedly committed at the Jersey Shore.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office has their eyes out for these 11 in particular right now and if you have any information on where they might be or on the crimes they committed, you're asked to contact the Ocean County Sheriff Field Services Division at (732) 929-2050 or you can submit a Fax at (732) 349-1888.

* Update-Correction: Juan Manzano was arrested and charged for First Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Have You Seen Them? Ocean County's Most Wanted

