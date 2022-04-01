If you've been debating whether or not take a leap of faith and open your heart and home to a fur baby, now seems like the time to do it.

The above statement is especially true if you reside in the Philadelphia or South Jersey regions. Many of the shelters in the area of expressed how full they've been lately. Don't forget this sobering fact: if the shelters remain overcrowded, then no more animals can be saved.

Overcrowded shelters also mean more innocent animals are euthanized to make room.. It's awful to think about, even to type that fact was difficult. Nevertheless, it's true. So, maybe give it some solid thought tonight. You deciding to add a brand new four-legged best friend to your life this weekend wouldn't only be adding to your own happiness, but you'd also be making room for another dog to potentially find its forever family. That's the goal for all these little guys and gals, right?

The Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Blackwood is sincerely hoping you'll say "yes" to a fur baby this weekend. This shelter specifically has even put out a desperate plea in an attempt to urge people to make room in their homes for some of these animals so desperate for the love they know people have to give.

If you do, in fact, decide to go ahead and adopt a cat or a dog, Homeward Bound is offering an adoption special this weekend. When you adopt from a shelter, the rehoming fee (adoption fee) you pay goes directly to them so they can continue the work they do for these animals. This weekend, though, they're offering a discounted adoption fee.

Check out their Facebook post below:

Homeward Bound Animal Shelter is located on County House Road in Blackwood, Camden County. Find out more about them via their Facebook page HERE.

Source: Facebook

