Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, and Career Outcomes.

The data also set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Here are the top 10 Colleges and Universities in New Jersey

(1=Best; 10=Average; 19=Worst)

Princeton University (Princeton, NJ)

This Ivy League tops the list of New Jersey schools for several reasons. It ranked first in its admission, graduation rate, and student-faculty ratio. It also ranked second for gender and racial diversity and post-attendance median salary. However, Princeton did not rank well when it came to on-campus crime and net cost, ranking 18th in both categories.

Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ)

This school ranked second best behind Princeton. It is tops when it comes to post-attendance median salary. It ranked second best when it comes to admission and graduation rates. Stevens Institute has the fourth-best student-faculty ratio. It’s just below average when it comes to on-campus crime, having ranked 13th on the list. It did not do well when it comes to gender and racial diversity and net cost, ranking 18th and 19th, respectively.

Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ)

This public research university is the third-best university in the state. It ranked second best in on-campus crime. It has the third-best gender and racial diversity rate, the 4th best graduation and admission rates, and the 5th best post-attendance median salary. As far as net cost is concerned, Rutgers-New Brunswick ranked 9th best. Its student-faculty ratio is just below average at 13th.

New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, NJ)

Coming in as the 4th best college in New Jersey is the New Jersey Institute of Technology. It ranked 3rd best for post-attendance median salary. It has the 5th best admission rate, the 6th best graduation rate, and it’s 7th best when it comes to net cost. It also ranked 8th best for on-campus crime and gender and racial diversity. It could use a little bit of help in the student-faculty ratio, ranking below average at 13th, as well.

The College of New Jersey (Ewing, NJ)

TCNJ has the second-best graduation rate, making it the fifth-best college in New Jersey. It also has the third-best admission rate. It ranked 7th for student-faculty ratio and 8th for post-attendance median salary. TCNJ is the 13th best when it comes to gender and racial diversity (below average). It ranked 15th when it comes to net cost. It needs help with its on-campus crime rate, ranking 17th in the report.

Rutgers University (Camden, NJ)

Ranked as the 6th best university in New Jersey, Rutgers-Camden is the best school when it comes to net cost, coming in at number one in the report. It ranked 5th for post-attendance median salary, and 6th for gender and racial diversity. It has the 9th best admission and graduation rates. Its student-faculty ratio ranked 10th, which is average, and it’s 15th when it comes to on-campus crime.

Rutgers University (Newark, NJ)

This is not a bad school when it comes to net cost, as it ranked third on the list. But Rutgers-Newark is tops when it comes to its gender and racial diversity rate. It ranked 5th for post-attendance median salary. The admission rate is 7th best, however, its graduation rate is only 13th. It has the 7th best student-faculty ratio and is ranked 12th best (below average) for on-campus crime.

Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah, NJ)

This liberal arts college has the 6th best admission rate in the state and the 7th best graduation rate. It also ranked 9th best for post-attendance median salary. It ranked just below average for net cost and gender and racial diversity, at 11th best. It could use help with its student-faculty ratio and on-campus crime rate, after it ranked 13th and 14th, respectively.

Rowan University (Glassboro, NJ)

This public research university has the 6th best on-campus crime rate in the state. It has, however, an average graduation rate, ranking 10th on the list. It ranked 12th in post-attendance median salary, 13th in admission rate, and 14th in net cost. It could do better with its gender and racial diversity after it ranked 16th best and its student-faculty ratio is pretty dismal, coming in at 18th in the report.

Rider University (Lawrence, NJ)

This private New Jersey university has the 2nd best student-faculty ratio in the state. That seems to be the highlight, according to WalletHub. Rider has an average gender and racial diversity rate, coming in at 10th best. It ranked just below average for post-attendance median salary at 11th best. It is 12th best when it comes to the net cost and admission rate. Its graduation rate could be higher, as it ranked 14th, and the on-campus crime rate is 16th best on the list.

To view the full report of best colleges and universities overall, visit here.

