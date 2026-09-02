"You're going to miss me when I'm gone."

You're correct. We do miss you, Spirit Airlines.

We miss you a lot.

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Spirit Airlines is Dead and Buried and We Miss Her

There wasn't a week that went by that someone wasn't complaining about Spirit Airlines on social media.

The ticket price, the prices of seats, baggage, and drinks. The flight delays. All were fodder for people to complain.

Now Spirit is gone - out of business - and I, for one, miss Spirit Airlines

I never had a problem with Spirit's pricing. It was usually on a supply and demand basis. If you were flexible on where and where you traveled, you could find a low price. Sometimes, it was dirt cheap. Yes, sometimes it was more expensive.

I also didn't have a problem with Spirit charging for every option. I knew it going it - so it was "part of the deal." (It's also a pricing structure that a lot of airlines are using today.)

Chris Coleman Atlantic City Airport

What's the Thing We Miss Most About Spirit Airlines?

Atlantic City Airport is basically 10 minutes from my house. If I was flying somewhere on Spirit, I could leave my house 90 minutes before departure, securely knowing that I could drive to the airport, park my car, get through security, and get to my gate in plenty of time. I can't do that with Philadelphia's airport. At Philly, it's a guessing game figuring out how much time you need for everything: traffic, parking, getting through security.

The convenience of flying Spirit out of Atlantic City Airport was unmatched.

Here's the other thing I miss: a regular DAILY flight schedule to every destination.

Yes, Spirit, in the end, flew only to a handful of destinations in Florida. If I wanted to go anywhere they flew, though, I could fly on Spirit any day of the week - when it was convenient to me!

Now, with Spirit replaced by two airlines, each is only flying a part-time schedule to each destination. If I want to fly somewhere that Breeze or Allegiant fly, I have to go on one of two days a week that go there. That's not convenient for me.

I work Monday through Friday. If I want to zip down to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, or Fort Myers for a weekend, I can't! Thursday to Monday doesn't work for me. Ugh.

Hopefully - and hopefully soon - Atlantic City International Airport will make a deal with an airline for DAILY service to at least some destinations. Fingers crossed.

Spirit Airlines - we didn't know how good we had it!